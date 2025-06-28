Senator to distribute instructional materials to schools across Osun East

By Tunde Opalana

The Senator representing Osun East senatorial district, Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, OFR will on Monday, 30 June distribute instructional materials to public primary and secondary schools across the ten local government areas and the area office of the senatorial district.

The presentation, according to his media aide, Olusegun Omole, is part of the lawmaker’s unwavering commitment to promoting quality education.

Omole said the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industry by this kind gesture is fulfilling his passion to ensuring access to quality education for all school aged children in Osun East.

He emphasized that the distribution of instructional materials is a crucial step towards enhancing the learning environment and academic performance in public schools.

READ ALSO: Why 10 judges including Acting Chief Judge Imo State were sacked- NJC

“The event will be officially declared open by His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State.

“Also expected at the event are: Hon. Dipo Eluwole, Honourable Commissioner for Education, Osun State and Hon. Ibukun Fadipe (IBK), Chairman, Osun State Universal Basic Education Board

“Senator Fadahunsi extends his appreciation to all stakeholders in the education sector and invites the public to join in this landmark event aimed at fostering educational development in Osun East,” Omole said.