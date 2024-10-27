Senator Shehu Sani Urges Nigerians to Support TCN Efforts Amid Grid Collapse

…As TCN bemoans vandalism in Northern Regions

…Unveils SCADA System

Senator Shehu Sani, a renowned Nigerian senator and human rights activist, has cautioned Nigerians against politicizing the issue of frequent national grid collapse, instead calling for cooperation with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Speaking to select members of the press in his Abuja office on Saturday, Senator Sani described those calling for the head of the TCN management as “poorly informed.”

He highlighted the visible improvements in electricity supply since the arrival of the Minister of Power and the TCN Managing Director.

Senator Sani emphasized that Nigeria’s power sector has seen significant progress under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, contrary to previous efforts that saw tens of billions of dollars spent with little result.

He questioned why Nigerians are not asking about the current budget allocation for electricity or the private sector’s involvement.

READ ALSO: Men are now backing out as providers in the family…

The senator acknowledged the challenges TCN faces, particularly in the northern region, where according to him insurgency and banditry have ravaged government properties. He urged politicians to stop politicizing grid collapse issues and instead focus on the harsh reality.

He further warned civil society organizations against exploiting the situation to blackmail TCN management.

The senator reiterating that the TCN management should be lauded efforts, urged Nigerians to support them in securing a stable electricity supply.

Meanwhile the TCN has attributed the recent blackout in the North West region to vandalism and sabotage. Two towers along the 330kv Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines were damaged, disrupting power transmission. TCN engineers have implemented temporary measures to supply bulk power to the affected regions.

Recall, residents in Kaduna, Zaria, and Kano expressed disappointment and frustration with the activities of vandals, calling for stiffer penalties for offenders. They lamented the extra costs of replacing vandalized properties.

In a significant development, the TCN disclosed that it has unveiled the advanced Supervision Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to manage the national grid. Stakeholders have hailed this move as a commitment to addressing power sector issues.

As the TCN works to restore power transmission, Nigerians are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may compromise the national grid.