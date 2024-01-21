Senator Natasha hails security operatives for rescuing Bwari kidnap victims

By Haruna Salami

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central has lauded the swift move by men of Nigerian Police Force and Nigerian Army in the rescue operation of the victims of kidnapping incidents in Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Her Chief Press Secretary, Arogbonlo Israel recalled that a joint team of policemen and soldiers of the Nigerian Army on Saturday, January 20, had rescued the kidnap victims in Kaduna.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped in the Zuma 1 area of Kawu, in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja on January 2, 2024.

Confirming the rescue of the victims in a statement on Sunday, The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said operatives successfully rescued the victims around kajuru forest in Kaduna at about 11:30 pm on Saturday.

Senator Natasha who had recently called on the federal government to swing into action over the heightened security challenges in the country, commended the security operatives for successfully rescuing the kidnap victims and reuniting them with their families.

According to her, the efforts made by the security operatives in rescuing the kidnap victims must be commended by all and sundry.

She further urged the federal government and other levels of government to look into the incessant kidnappings in the country while calling on the security agencies to double their efforts in safeguarding lives and properties of Nigerians.

She also advised the government to look into the security architectures of the country by revamping the sector, especially now that Nigerians are faced with serious security challenges.