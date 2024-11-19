Senator Mrs. Okadigbo’s Seat Was Earned, Not Allocated, as Falsely Claimed by Senator Ndume – Chief Izuora

Chief Izuora has addressed recent remarks by Senator Ndume, clarifying that Senator Mrs. Okadigbo’s seat was earned through legitimate means and not allocated as falsely claimed.

This statement emphasizes the importance of respecting due process and the integrity of the system in recognizing achievements based on merit.

Senator Mrs. Margery Okadigbo has also strongly refuted claims by Senator Ali Ndume suggesting that her Senate seat was allocated rather than contested and won.

In a statement released on Monday, Senator Okadigbo described the remarks as baseless and a disservice to her dedication and the democratic process.

“I want to categorically state that my seat in the Senate was neither gifted nor allocated. It was earned through a rigorous and transparent electoral process,” Okadigbo affirmed. She emphasized that her victory was the result of years of grassroots engagement, unwavering commitment to her constituency, and a clear mandate from the people.

Senator Ndume had reportedly suggested during a public event that some Senate positions, including Okadigbo’s, were allocated as part of political agreements. His comments sparked widespread reactions, prompting Okadigbo’s clarification.

“The implication of such statements undermines the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and the will of the electorate,” Okadigbo added. She urged her colleagues to refrain from making unfounded statements that could mislead the public and detract from the progress made in fostering credible elections in the country.

The Senator also took the opportunity to highlight her legislative achievements since assuming office, reiterating her commitment to addressing the needs of her constituents. “My record speaks for itself. My focus remains on delivering impactful representation and promoting policies that uplift my constituency and the nation as a whole,” she said.

Political analysts have noted that Senator Okadigbo’s rebuttal underscores the importance of safeguarding the integrity of elected positions and challenging narratives that diminish the efforts of those who actively engage in the democratic process. The debate continues to draw attention to the dynamics of Nigerian politics and the necessity for transparent discourse among political leaders.