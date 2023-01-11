Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo: One year of NNPCL and the sojourn for energy revolution in Nigeria

By Benjamin Anyaegbunam

7th January marked One year anniversary of the Inauguration of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited by President Muhammadu Buhari with Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo as the Chairman of the newly inaugurated Energy Company.

Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo leads the Most capitalised Energy Company in the sub-Sahara Africa, Like Shakespeare rightly stated: “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them”, Okadigbo’s nomination and subsequent inauguration substantiates this.

Like an Architect saddled with the sole responsibility of erecting an edifice of repute, Okadigbo was mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, to set policies that will not only make the NNPC Limited viable but further boost the confidence of its Major Shareholders of over 200million Nigerians.

Fully understanding the enormous responsibilities and tasks ahead, the NNPC Limited led by Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo immediately swung into action with the clear cut goal of repositioning the company to be Profit driven like the Aramco of Saudi Arabia, while meeting the Energy demands of Nigerians.

Within one year under review, The Board of NNPC Limited ablely led by Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo got the ISO Certification for NNPC-NAPIMS which has set the oil company as fully commercialised in line with the PIA. Senator Okadigbo-led NNPC equally launched the Electronic Materials Management Solution (E-MMS).

The technical inputs from the Board and Management of NNPC Limited snowballed to the unveiling of the company by President Muhammadu Buhari to a truly commercialised Energy Company, making it the largest capitalised Energy Company in Africa.

As Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo marks one year on the stir of the NNPCL, she has by hard work, tenacity, team spirit and attention to details kick-started an Energy Revolution in the Nigerian Energy system.

We are hopeful that having laid institutional framework, having dotted the ‘I’s and crossed ‘T’s, she has galvanised the policy formulations of the new NNPCL and that the coming years of policy implementation will reignite hope and boost the confidence of investors and shareholders of NNPCL.

Congratulations to this Woman of Destiny…….

History will definitely be kind to you Sen. Margery Chuba-Okadigbo as you continue on the great path of honor and integrity.

