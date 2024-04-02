Senator Echocho hands over palm oil plant to Dekina LGA

By Haruna Salami

The senator representing Kogi East senatorial district, Senator Isah Jibrin (Echocho), has handed over the Acharu palm oil mill plant to Dekina local government area.

The Senator, while handing over the plant to the local government through his Senior Legislative Aide, Alhaji Abubakar Rajab, described the project as a promise made and kept for the overall economic development of Acharu community, Dekina LGA and the state.

The Caretaker Chairman, Hon John Urah Ikani, while receiving the plant, commended the Senator for the loudable project. He further stressed that the Plant will change the face of Acharu economy and the state at large when put into use.

He charged the people of Acharu to take the ownership of the plant and to protect it against vandalism.

Rajab, on behalf of his Principal, assured the people of Acharu more of dividend of democracy.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by representatives of Acharu community and other notable people from the state.