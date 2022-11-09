Senator Bulkachuwa dumps APC, shows off PDP membership card

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered a big blow in Bauchi State as the Senator representing Bauchi North, Adamu Bulkachuwa has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It is understood that the prominent lawmaker switched allegiance to the PDP because of dissatisfaction with happenings in the APC.

He joined the PDP on Wednesday, 9th November, and showed off his membership card.

It will be recalled that Bulkachuwa lost the return ticket of the APC for his senatorial district and had openly stated that he was not happy with the events that led to the loss, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Back in June, the lawmaker said he withdrew from the senatorial race because the team that was sent to conduct the primary had a predetermined mind.

He further stated that he met with the leadership of the party in Bauchi state on how APC would not lose, but his advice was ignored.

Bulkachuwa further stated that the development saw two of his colleagues dump the party.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV, the Senator had submitted that he was not pleased with the way things went.

