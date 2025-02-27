Senator Basheer Lado: Tax Bills ‘ll Improve Economic Growth, Standard of Living

By Patrick Wemambu

Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, CON, has assured Nigerians that the proposed tax reform bills currently undergoing a public hearing at the National Assembly will significantly improve the economy and the standard of living for all citizens of Nigeria.

He made the remarks while welcoming a delegation of professors, scholars, and commissioners from Kano State who paid him a courtesy visit Wednesday in his office at the National Assembly Complex. Harping on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria, the top government official reiterated the administration’s commitment to creating a fair, transparent, and growth-oriented tax system.

“This visit reflects your commitment to Nigeria’s economic future,” Senator Lado stated, adding; “Let me reassure all Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has the nation’s best interest at heart. These (tax) reforms aim to promote fairness, transparency, and economic growth, ultimately improving investment and living standards for everyone.”

The delegation, led by Dr. Muhammed Sagagi, a renowned economist, and accompanied by Prof. Auwal Yadudu and other members, shared their views on; the tax reform bills, highlighting the importance of inclusive policies for sustainable development.

Senator Lado, assured them that the National Assembly, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, would address the reforms with the seriousness they deserve.