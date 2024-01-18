Senator Barau facilitates 4 FUDMA Study Centres in Kano North

…As Deputy Senate President sponsors 400 for degree programmes

By Haruna Salami

The Federal University, Dutsin-ma, Katsina State is set to establish four study centres in Kano North Senatorial District, courtesy of the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

The decision is as a result of the request of Senator Barau during a courtesy call by the management of the University led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The study centres are going to be sited in Gwarzo, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa and Gabasawa local government areas of Kano North Senatorial District.

Degree and diploma programmes of the university are going to be offered at the centres, when established, to boost education in the senatorial district and its environs.

A statement signed by Ismail Mudashir Special Adviser to the Deputy Senate President (Media and Publicity) said during the meeting, Barau disclosed that he requested the establishment of the four centres to take university education to the doorsteps of his constituents.

“I requested it in line with my vision to ensure all my constituents who are of school age are educated. This will further bring university education closer to my constituents”, adding that “all the necessary facilities would be provided at the four centres for them to function well”.

He offered scholarships to one hundred students from each of the benefiting four local governments to pursue degree programmes at the centres.

He reiterated his commitment to continue to work towards the enhancement of the standard of living of the people of Kano North and its environs.