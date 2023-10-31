Senator Alli says, ace journalist, Olaosebikan is a man of impact on birthday

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Sharafadeen Alli of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated renowned veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the late former Governor Lam Adesina, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, on his birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Alli, the Senate Committee Chairman on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), described Olaosebikan as a seasoned journalist who always strived for excellence.

The lawmaker described him as a renowned veteran journalist who had inspired a generation of young journalists to follow in his footsteps and make their mark in the industry.

Alli said Olaosebikan’s tenure as the CPS to the late former Governor Adesina remained one of the most impactful in the history of Oyo State.

The lawmaker said that he brought his wealth of experience and expertise to bear on shaping the narrative of the government as well as ensuring transparency in its dealings.

He said Olaosebikan’s tenure as executive chairman of Oluyole Local Government provided exemplary leadership and impacted the lives of his people in ways that were still being felt today.

The lawmaker thanked him for his service to humanity and prayed that his impact continued to be felt for generations to come, why also praying that “Almighty Allah grants him long life, good health and more prosperous years ahead.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com