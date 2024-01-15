Senator Akobumdu denies receiving Tinunbu’s Xmas/new year palliatives

By Emeka Okafor

The senator representing Abia Central in the Senate, Senator Austin Akobundu, said he is yet to receive the N200m worth of food palliative from the Federal Government.

Speaking at a New Year get together with party leaders, stakeholders, women and youth organizations at his Amuzu Oloko country home in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State on Sunday, Senator Akobundu, explained that the processes for the distribution of the Christmas and New Year largess have already been completed by the time he was inaugurated as a Senator on November 15, 2023.

The Senator who expressed worry over the palliative that would have helped to alleviate the sufferings of his people, however promised to ensure that the largess by the President Bola Tinubu government gets to the people of the district on a later date, even as he assured that he will embark on provision of his own palliatives to cushion the effect of the hard times very soon.

The Distinguished Senator used the opportunity to inform his people of his sterling performance in his barely two months in the Red Chambers, saying that his quality contributions led to his becoming Deputy Chairman of Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs even as a first time Senator.

The Senator, while thanking God and the members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the district for ensuring his eventual emergence as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, emphasized that he is a Senator for everybody in his constituency irrespective of political party leanings.

His representation, which he described as a grass root one, according to him, be driven by collective responsibility and therefore assured his constituents to expect projects that will positively touch their lives. His word, “My inputs in the 2024 budget will be used to uplift and assuage your sufferings”.

Senator at the event was resolute that his emergence and eventual victory was purely divine and thanked all individuals and groups who remained dogged, resolute and committed to the struggle, assuring them of his determination to stand on his campaign promises as well as his commitment to deliver in his five-point agenda.

The Senator declared “I am actively overseeing the processing of employment requests of many of our sons and daughters. I stand ready to forge a collaborative path with each one of you offering reassurance and a steadfast commitment to alleviating the prevailing challenges. As we navigate through these times together, I pledge to bring comfort and minimize the hardship that may be encountered”.

In his remarks, Abia State PDP Chairman, Dr. Alwell Asiforo Okere represented by the State Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Obinna Nwachukwu, described Senator Akobundu as a seasoned administrator whose capacity to effectively represent his people is unquestionable.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General, Austin Akobundu Campaign Council, Pastor Emeka Inyama has observed with joy how God gave the Senator a deserved victory, saying that he is a man of destiny who is determined to serve the people diligently.

In their responses, representatives from the six LGAs of Abia Central named: Osisioma Ngwa, Isiala Ngwa South, Isiala Ngwa North, Umuahai South, Umuahia North and Ikwuano, assured him that they will work with him to ensure that the district is provided with much needed dividends of democracy.