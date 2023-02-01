Senator Adeyemi blames current economic crises on PDP privatization.

By Saka Bolaji

Former President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists( NUJ) and now a Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Smart Adeyemi has blamed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the economic woos currently facing the country.

The senator stated this when he presented some campaign materials he donated to the Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello who is the Coordinator North Central for Tinubu/Shetima Campaign .

The Renewal Hope 2023 convener also used the occasion to empowered a number of Kogi indigenes residing in Niger State .

Senator Adeyemi who also held interactive session with non- indigenes berated the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for current economic woes faced by Nigerians, through unaccounted privatization programmes of the then PDP government under former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said the PDP is responsibility for the country’s current poverty, insecurity, bad economy, hence, he urged the electorates to vote for the All Progressives Congress APC at all levels for a better Nigeria.

According to him Tinubu/ Shetima will galvanized the country’s economy hence the Northern governors agreed to shift power to the South for fairness and justice.

The lawmaker praised the leadership style of the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu for creating wealth, jobs and developing people as well boosting the Lagos State economy.

He urged the people to vote Tinubu, considering his experience, capacity and competence for the growth and development of the country.

In his remarks, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello stated that there is no alternative to APC in Nigeria adding that ” that man’s head is intact” Tinubu has the ability, capacity and the people to implement his policy for Nigeria’s.

Items donated include; six vehicles, 38 sewing machines, 38 grinding machine and a number of refrigerators that were distributed to the indigenes of Kogi in Niger State, turned out to be free for all comers

