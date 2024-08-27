Senator Abbo laments loss of political associate Chief Zira Wagga

By Tom Garba

Senator Ishaku Abbo (SIA), former Adamawa Northern Senatorial District senator paid a condolence visit to the family and people Michika over the demise of a close political associate, Chief Samuel Zira Wagga.

Abbo described Zira’s death as a significant blow to Adamawa State and the nation, given his contributions to democracy.

Recalling their close relationship, Abbo revealed that Zira was a key campaigner and political backbone during his 2019 senatorial campaign, traversing the five local government areas of the Northern Senatorial District to mobilize votes.

He praised Zira’s commitment to their shared political cause, including his decision to leave the PDP in 2023 to become the Director of Inter-Party Relations for Abbo’s senatorial campaign.

Abbo eulogized Zira as a pillar of support, help, and strength to many, who will be deeply missed as a friend, confidant, and political associate. He described Zira as a trailblazer whose deeds will leave a lasting impact. Abbo prayed for Zira’s soul to rest in peace and for his immediate family to find the strength to bear their loss.

The senator’s visit and heartfelt tribute reflect the significance of Chief Samuel Zira Wagga’s life and legacy in Adamawa State and beyond.