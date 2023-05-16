Senate wants NASS Presiding Officers in National Security Council

By Haruna Salami

The Senate Tuesday passed a motion to direct the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the Bills that will include presiding officers of the National Assembly in National Security Council and independent candidacy in elections to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent in line with the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act.

This was sequel to Passage of (Fifth) Alteration Bill Nos. 46 (Membership of the National Security Council to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly) and 58 (Independent Candidacy), 2023.

Sponsor of the motion, Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President and Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Amendment said Gombe State House of Assembly has given its nod for the bill to meet its constitutional requirement.

The Senate recalled that Gombe State House of Assembly, which was among the State Houses of Assembly that were yet to forward their resolution, has forwarded its resolution at last.

Other State Houses of Assembly that were yet to send their resolution are Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, and Taraba States Houses of Assembly.

With the approval of Gombe State House of Assembly, the Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill Nos. 46 (Membership of the National Security Council to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly), 2023 and 58 (Independent Candidacy), 2023 have met the provisions of Section 9 (2) of the Constitution for passage.

The presiding officers are the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Deputy Speaker.

It will also be recalled that on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023; the Clerk to the National Assembly was directed to transmit Constitution Alteration Bill No. 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers) after it met the requirement of Section 9(2) of the Constitution to Buhari for his assent.

