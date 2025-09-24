At last, Senator Natasha Akpoti- Uduaghan on Tuesday gains entrance to her office as authorities of the lNational Assembly has unsealed her office located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing.

The Kogi Central senator who returned to the parliament in a carnival of followers from here constituencies, right activists and sympathisers was lead into her office by the Deputy Director of the Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji, who unsealed the office.

Though the Senate deferred its resumption till, October 7, 2025, the lawmaker who recently served out her six months suspension by the leadership of Senate entered her office where she addressed the media.

“To unseal Senator Natasha Akpoti’s office, I, Alabi Adedeji, Deputy Director, Sergeant-at-Arms, hereby unseal the office,” said the Sergeant-at-Arms before unlocking the door to the office, which had been under seal for six months.

In her address , Senator Akpoti – Uduaghan vowed not to tender any apology on resumption day at plenary because she had not wronged the Senate as an an arm of the parliament of its leadership under Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President.

Her insistence not to apologized, she said stemmed from reports suggesting that a motion may be raised calling on her to tender an apology.

She maintained that her suspension was unjust and insisted she would not apologize as a precondition for resuming her legislative duties.

“So, I am actually worried as to what apology they expect from me. You can’t apologize for an injustice,” she said.

Restraining herself , she said some issues were still pending.

“I am going to be quite limited with what I’ll say. In the weeks to come, I will have much to say,” she told reporters.

The senator thanked kund hearted Nigerian that stood by her in the trying period, particularly the teeming supporters from her constituents and notable political figures such as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.