Senate to issue warrant of arrest against Umahi , Abike Dabiri , others if …..

By Tunde Opalana

The Senate may issue warrant of arrest against top government functionaries for failing to honour invitations by its committee on Ethics , Privileges and Public Petitions.

Top on the list of culprit are the Minister of Works , Senator David Umahi , Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission ( NiDCOM) , Hon Abike Dabiri – Erewa and the Head of Service of the Federation , Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack.

Other public agencies whose chief executives, risk warrant of arrest are Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company and Sally Best Properties Limited .

Senate took the decision to wield the big stick at the last plenary when Chairman of its Committee on Ethics , Privileges and Public Petitions , Senator Neda Imasuen ( LP Edo South) , complained about their refusal to honour invitations sent to them on petitions against them .

Senate’s resolution to this effect , followed Senator Imasuen’s complaint made through a motion for the action anchored on order 42 of the Senate’s standing rules .

Senator Imasuen in the motion , lamented that several invitations sent to heads of the affected agencies to appear before his committee for explanations or defence on petitions filed against them by aggrieved Nigerians or corporate bodies , were ignored .

He then requested the Senate to mandate his committee to issue warrant of arrest against the recalcitrant chief executives .

Being a request made through personal explanation , the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio , expressly granted him .

” You already have the power as provided for by section 89 of the 1999 constitution. Please use it by issuing warrant of arrest against any head of agencies refusing to appear before the public petition committee .

” Appearances of the invited people before the committee are very important for justice and fairness on issues raised against them in the petitions before the Senate through the Public Petitions Committee “, he said .

After securing the mandate of the Senate on issuance of warrant of arrest against heads of the affected agencies , Senator Imasuen told journalists that list of the affected agencies would be released at the appropriate time , which he did on Sunday through a statement .

In the statement , Imasuen said “fresh letters of invitations , have been sent to heads of the affected agencies upon which warrant of arrest would be issued if any one of them fails to appear “.

He added that aside warrant of arrest to be issued against heads of the affected agencies , his committee , would this week, expeditiously treat a petition filed by Mr Onyebuchi Obioha on withholding of her daughters result by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board ( JAMB) based on alleged vindictive report written against her by examination supervisor.