Senate to convoke national summit on herders/farmers clashes in Nigeria

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to organize a public hearing involving all stakeholders to find lasting solution to the recurrent issue of herders and farmers clash that has resulted in the death of many Nigerians.

This followed adoption of a motion on matter of urgent importance titled “urgent need for rehabilitation of Agojeju Odo, Ajokpachi, Bagajib and Bagana, communities in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi state by gun men attacks and killings, which was sponsored by Senator Isah Jibrin (APC-Kogi East).

Jibrin in his motion said Omala Local Government Area has been under recurring attacks by gunmen, leading to killings and destruction of properties and farmlands.

He said the attacks and killings had rendered many homeless with no means of sustenance.

He said it was worrisome that Agojeju Odo, Ajokpachi Odo, Bagaji and Bagana communities have been ravaged by recent gunmen, rendering over 30,000 inhabitants of the communities homeless and leading to exodus of the people to other parts of the state.

He said on 5th April 2024, armed herders invaded Agojeju Odo, Ajokpachi Odo, Bagaji and Bagana communities, killing 21 innocent citizens, including women and children, in addition to unprecedented destruction of their farm produce.

“Alarmed that on 30th April, gunmen attacked Ajokpachi Odo community in Omala LGA, killing no fewer than three persons and rendering the entire community desolate, with no health facility to cater for the deteriorating health conditions of the survivors.

He said the attacks have resulted in the killing of over 500 citizens, in addition to wanton destruction of public and private properties worth hundreds of millions of naira.

According to him, the displaced persons have resolved to return to their ancestral homes, but cannot afford shelters and have no means of sustenance.

He also expressed worry that educational institutions in the communities had been destroyed, with many buildings and other facilities completely burnt down, thereby making it absolutely difficult for the children of the affected communities to access educational facilities.

He also expressed regrets that apart from destruction of schools, health centres are obviously non-existent to cater for the health needs of the affected communities as the few hitherto existing ones have been lost to the hostilities

This, he said has increased the rate of mortality in the affected communities.

He said markets, business centres, shops and various business outfits in the affected communities have been completely destroyed.

This, he said had resulted in an the people to an atmosphere of inevitable economic helplessness.

Contributing to the motion, Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) said the nation was yet to curb the problem of headers ravaging communities, adding that the herders have no right to ravage any community, saying that actions should be taken for ranching of cattle in the country.

“We must find a way of banning migrant gracing and apprehend and prosecute the killers”, he said.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC -Edo North) advised Senate to set up of an ad-hoc committee to organise public hearing to find a lasting solution to issues of farmers headers classes. This was accepted by all.

Senator Titus Zam (APC-Benue North West) said the farmers/headers crisis had defiled all security solutions, advising that Senate should enact an “open gracing prohibition law”, which he said would deter open gracing and encourage ranching of cattle.

The Senate after observing a minute silence for the departed souls in the communities, urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the affected communities with relief materials and other forms of support.