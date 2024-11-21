Senate removes Danladi Umar as CCT chairman

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has unanimously resolved to invoke and activate the constitutional provision as enshrined in section 157 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to allow President Bola Tinubu to remove Mr. Yakubu Danladi Umar, as the Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal.

This followed a motion on “invocation of the provision of Section 157 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended for the removal of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central).

The Senate noted that the Code of Conduct Tribunal is one of the key components of Federal Institutions in the country saddled with the sacred statutory responsibilities of maintaining high standard of morality in the conduct of government business and to ensure that the actions and behaviours of public officers conform to the highest standards of public morality and accountability.

“Also notes that a statutory institution of such magnitude is expected to be an epitome of moral rectitude an should be seen to uphold the virtues of integrity, probity and accountability. However, the conduct of M Yakubu Danladi Umar, who is the Chairman of the Tribunal has fallen short of the requisite standard of a publi officer to conduct the affairs of such Tribunal”.

The red chamber was concerned that the Senate has been inundated with series of petitions and allegations of corruption/misconduct against the Chairman, a situation that necessitated the 9th Senate, through the Senate Committee on Ethic Code of Conduct and Public Petitions to invite him to series of its investigative hearings in order to unravel th circumstances surrounding those allegations. However, he appeared before the Committee only once an thereafter avoided subsequent invitations.

The Senate was disturbed by Umar’s alleged absenteeism from office for more than one month, without permission an recuse to his position, coupled with preponderance of corruption allegation, misappropriation, and physica street brawl with a security man in the FCT vis-à-vis his current investigation by the EFCC, ICPC and the DSS All these are tantamount to acts of negligence and gross misconduct, unbecoming of a Chairman of such. reputable Tribunal

“Aware of the series of overwhelming allegations against the Chairman, Mr. President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, forwarded the name of Mr. Abdullahi Usman Bello to the Senate for confirmation as the new Chairman of the Tribunal, and at the Plenary Sitting of the Senate on Thursday, 4th July, 2024, his appointment was duly confirmed, hence the need for the erstwhile Chairman to vacate the office for the substantive Chairman to officially resume office

The red chamber recalled that by virtue of the provisions of section 157 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, Mr. President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, acting on an address ” supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate praying that he be so removed for inability to discharge the functions of the office (whether arising from infirmity of mind or body or any other cause) or for misconduct”.

It saw the invocation of the afore-mentioned constitutional provision in this circumstance, seemed to be the only way out to safeguard the sacred image of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, in line with the resolve of the 10th Senate to uphold the rule of law and sustain the ideals of corporate governance structure in Nigeria.

With the Senate invoking and activating the constitutional provision as enshrined in section 157 (1) by forwarding an address, supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate to be acted upon by Mr. President for the official removal of Mr. Yakubu Danladi Umar, as the Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal, for the official resumption of Mr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as the new substantive Chairman of the Tribunal.