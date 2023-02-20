Senate Race: Bamidele intensifies house to house campaign in Ekiti Central

…..As Governor Oyebanji drums support gor APC candidates

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senator representing Ekiti Central, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (MOB), over the weekend intensified house to house campaigns for his re-election into the National Assembly even as the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji is drumming support for him and other All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidates to ensure their victory in the forthcoming general elections

The Governor who was part of the campaign train moved round Ado-Ekiti, the state capital in company of Honourable Olusola Fatoba representing Ado/Irepodun-Ifelodun Federal Constituency and other leaders of the party to consult with community leaders and other stakeholders ahead of the general elections which is scheduled to hold on February 25.

The campaign team received accolades from the citizenry as they canvassed for votes for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the candidates of the party, including Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele and Honourable Steve Olusola Fatoba who are seeking re-election to the Senate and House of Representatives respectively.

Meanwhile the candidacy of Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has continued to attract royal blessings from traditional rulers across Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

In a related development, MOB Youths Alliance, the umbrella body of all youths organisations supporting the re-election bid of Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has kick started road shows across the five Local Government areas in Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

According to one of the leaders of the Youth Coalition, the Road Show was put together to showcase the outstanding performance of Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele in the 9th Senate, to enable all eligible voters in Ekiti Central Senatorial District to vote for him in the forthcoming elections.

The Coordinator of MOB Youths Alliance, Comrade Olubunmi Omotoso said the pro- democracy youth movement is also working round the clock to sensitize people about the superb leadership qualities and the prospects of voting for the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the party ahead of the Saturday, February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections.

