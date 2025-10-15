Senate Probes Alleged Christian Genocide, Sets Up Ad – hoc Committee

Concerned by the growing narratives surrounding the alleged state-backed persecution of Christians in Nigeria, the Senate in Tuesday constituted a 12-member ad-hoc committee to advise it on how to respond to the matter.

The decision to set up the ad hoc committee was reached during a closed-door session yesterday.

The lawmakers, at the executive session, reportedly deliberated on recent claims by the United States Government suggesting possible acts of genocide targeting Christians in some parts of the country.

This followed increasing diplomatic scrutiny and the potential implications of such allegations on Nigeria’s international reputation and interfaith relations.

Members of the committee include Victor Umeh, Yemi Adaramodu, Aniekan Bassey, Niyi Adegbonmire, Abdul Ningi, and Titus Zam.

Others include Tony Nwoye, Tahir Munguno, and Asuquo Ekpenyong.

The mandate of the committee is to develop a comprehensive position paper for presentation to both the Executive and the Senate.

It is expected to come up with a document that would shape Nigeria’s legislative stance on the matter and guide its engagement in ongoing international discussions.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who made the declaration, noted that the position paper must be backed with verifiable facts and statistics.

Before the executive session, the lawmakers at plenary resolved to engage with the United States Congress to address and counter what it described as misleading narratives portraying the country’s security challenges as a Christian genocide.

This was consequent upon a motion raised by Senator Ali Ndume ( Borno South ) last week which sparked a broader debate among lawmakers on the international perception of Nigeria’s internal security issues.

Debating the motion, , lawmakers expressed concern that such narratives, though often arising from genuine concern, are grossly misinforming international partners and damaging Nigeria’s global image and economy.

The Senate President mooted the idea that an adhoc committee be set up, to visit the United States and directly engage with American lawmakers to clarify the situation.

He noted the need for private discussions, suggesting a closed door session and a smaller delegation to undertake the engagement.

“There are misconceptions that need to be corrected. We are dealing with a complex terrorist threat and it’s important that our counterparts in the US understand that the violence affects both Christians and Muslims”.