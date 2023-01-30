Senate President urges Akwa Ibom people to vote APC in forthcoming polls

By Haruna Salami

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has urged the people of Akwa Ibom to vote for the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

He spoke at the APC Presidential Campaign Rally held on Monday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Lawan urged the youths and women in particular to vote for APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for job opportunities and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the rally which was attended by the APC Presidential candidate and other key leaders of the party, the Senate President said: “This mammoth crowd is a very clear testimony of one thing: Today, Akwa Ibom has spoken. Today, South-South has spoken. Today, Niger Delta has spoken.

“Akwa Ibom is the political epicenter of the South-South. What you have shown here is what determines elsewhere in the South-South and you have shown determination, consistency, courage and patriotism for standing with APC.

“Akwa Ibom Youths, do you want employment opportunities? Vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He will create employment opportunities for you. Akwa Ibom women, do you want entrepreneurship? Vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Today, other parties are going round, don’t trust them. They held power for 16 years before. Don’t vote for them. What you need is to make sure that Akwa Ibom goes into the mainstream of the Nigerian politics. Carry the South-South, carry the Niger Delta into the mainstream of the Nigerian politics.

“What I mean is: vote APC President, APC Governor, APC Senators, APC House of Representatives, APC State House of Assembly.

“And to our APC leaders in Akwa Ibom, when you look at this crowd, we know that our people are behind us. Let’s unite. Let’s come together and deliver our state and all the seats that Akwa Ibom APC is contesting.”

