Senate President preaches love, hope @Christmas

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, felicitated Christians in Nigeria as they join fellow Christians across the world in celebrating Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

In marking the day, Lawan enjoined Christians to spread the messages of love, peace, hope and tolerance which Jesus Christ preached by personal example.

“I heartily rejoice with Christians in Nigeria as they celebrate this annual festival of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“The life and teachings of Jesus Christ enjoins his followers through holy living to be the light and salt that make the world brighter and better for mankind.

“Jesus Christ also commanded his followers to love their neighbours just as they love themselves and to seek peace in the society.

“Abiding by those great instructions is important for Christians everywhere and for all of us in Nigeria as we seek to build a virile and happy nation.

“The National Assembly will continue to promote good governance so that we can overcome our development challenges and set our country firmly on the path of progress, peace and unity.

“The ninth National Assembly has been working with the Executive Arm in the last three and a half years to improve service delivery by government and all its institutions, to raise the standard of living of Nigerians.

“In true spirit of this August occasion, let us also remember to pray for divine guidance for those piloting the affairs of our country, Nigeria,” Lawan says.

The Senate President wished all a happy celebration.

