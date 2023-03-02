Senate President congratulates President-elect Tinubu, APC

By Tunde Opalana

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima on their election victory.

Lawan, in a statement Wednesday said the victory affirmed the trust of the Nigerian people in the All Progressives Congress(APC) and its candidates.

The statement reads:”I congratulate the President-elect, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima, on their resounding victory in Saturday’s Presidential Election.

“The Election was hard-fought on all sides so this victory is very sweet and will be savoured for a long time by our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), our supporters throughout Nigeria and lovers of democracy across the world.

“This victory affirms the trust of the Nigerian people in our great party, the APC and its candidates. However, it is also a challenge to us to continue the progressive development of our dear nation, Nigeria, in line with the Agenda of our party.

“Nigerians have spoken unequivocally with their votes in their endorsement of that Agenda and the Renewed Hope Compact that you, our flag bearers, presented during the campaigns. Because of your Sterling track records in public service, we are confident that you will competently and faithfully deliver on that Compact.

“The outcome of the election is a seal of approval by the Nigerian people of the performance of the Government of the APC in the last eight years under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I commend President Buhari for sustaining confidence in our Party. We are also proud of him for his statesmanship in ensuring a level playing field for all the contestants and for fully respecting the indepence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I also congratulate our great Party, the APC, for this election victory. I rejoice with my colleague senators-elect and Honourable members-elect of the House of Representatives over their triumph at the polls

“I wish to assure the President-elect of the full cooperation and support of the Ninth National Assembly in the transition process until the end of our tenure on 11th June, 2023.

“I am also confident that the 10th Assembly will avail the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu similar cooperation and support to deliver on its mandate to the Nigerian people.

“To my dear colleagues of the incoming 10th Assembly, they should please bear in mind that all eyes are now on them because Nigerians are looking forward to what they have in store for the country.

“The tasks of nation-building that lie ahead are enormous. But with determination and patriotic zeal, these tasks will be achieved.

“May God continue to bless our beloved Nigeria and our great party, the APC.”

