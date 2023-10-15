Senate President condoles predecessor over mother’s Death

By Haruna Salami

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, CON has mourned the death of Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim, the mother of the immediate past President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, GCON.

In a condolence letter to Senator Lawan, Akpabio expressed gratitude for the sacrifices and maternal tenacity provided by Hajiya Halima, which helped him in attaining his laurels in academia and Nigeria’s political space.

Akpabio, in the letter said that Nigeria at this time, needs more mothers like her, who looked beyond the present towards directing their children unto lasting legacies.

“Hajiya Halima will be etched in our national memory not only for being a virtuous mother, but as a woman, who played her role in raising up a child who rose to the top of academia and our political orbit.

Akpabio wrote in the condolence letter personally signed by him. “I am particularly impressed by the maternal support she provided in guiding you through your years of primary and secondary education in Gashua, despite her own limited education. Such foresight and maternal instincts in craving the best for their children must be commended and should be a guiding spirit for our mothers everywhere.

READ ALSO: FCTA to disconnect 30,000 houses over unpaid water bill

“I dare say, Your Excellency, that Nigeria at this time needs more mothers like yours, who must look beyond effervescent grandeur that society offers towards lasting imprints that define lasting legacies. Your mother chose and encouraged you in the path of intellectual attainment and it proved to be a better choice for you, your family and Nigeria.

“I can only imagine her satisfaction as you progressed in life knowing that the sacrifices were worth it.

“My brother, I mourn with you and join all your well wishers to pray for the repose of her soul in Aljannah Firdaus,” Akpabio wrote.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com