Senate President commends contributions of Nigerian Journalists to democracy, governance

By Haruna Salami

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday has joined other leaders to felicitate with Nigerian journalists on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

Lawan commended Nigerian media for contributing immensely to the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria.

In a statement by his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President said

“Nigerian journalists deserve our appreciation for their contributions to democracy and governance in general in Nigeria as the fourth estate of the realm.

“Promoting press freedom is not only upholding the rights of an important segment of the society, it is also promoting the human right to freedom of speech and opinion.

“It is in the light of this that the ninth National Assembly has ensured in the past four years that no legislation under its purview tampers with these rights,” Lawan.