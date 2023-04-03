Senate President appoints Sulaiman DG NILDS for second tenure

By Tom Okpe

Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, (NILDS) Prof Abubakar O. Sulaiman, has been reappointed for another four-year term by the President of the Senate and Chairman of NILDS’ Governing Council, Ahmad Lawan, in consultation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Alternate Chairman of NILDS’ Governing Council, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila.

The announcement was made known in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday by the Deputy Director of Information/Communication and Protocol, NILDS, Mrs Joke Akinsanmi.

The reappointment of Prof Sulaiman will take effect from May 28, 2023, and the President of the Senate has congratulated him while urging him to continue working towards achieving the core objectives of the Institute as outlined in sections 2-3 of the Institute’s Act (as amended).