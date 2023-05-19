Senate Presidency: Izunaso makes case for South East

…says he is the best

By Tunde Opalana

A leading contender for the office of President of the 10th Senate, Senator Osita Izunaso has pushed strongly for the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to zone the senate presidency to the South East geo-political zone.

He explained that the South – East deserves the position in the power configuration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since its inception.

The Senator-elected to represent Imo West senatorial district in the next senate as well said he is the best candidate from the geo- political zone to occupy the seat.

He said these in an interview monitored on Channels Television Network Wednesday night.

Izunaso posited that in 1999 despite the South West voting massively for AD with Chief Olu Falae as the presidential candidate, the Olusegun Obasanjo government went ahead to appoint the people of the area with several juicy ministerial posts ranging from power, communications, justice, finance, defence, special duties.

He also stated that the South-South, which has been erroneously pencilled down by the leadership of APC for the seat, had occupied the chairmanship position of the APC twice with Chief Odigie Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomele as beneficiaries.

He also recalled that South-South had occupied the position of the party’s national secretary .

He urged the leadership of the party to have a rethink on the zoning of the senate president as the only zone that deserves it, and with the most capable, competent and suitable person among all the aspirants is the South-East. Senator Izunaso stated that the zone played a significant role in the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect.

The journalist-cum politician who had served in the two chambers of the National Assembly said that he has confidence in the President-elect and the leadership of the party to do justice in the race for the leadership of the National Assembly by zoning the position of Senate President to the South-East.

The frontline senate presidency aspirant maintained that he has the wherewithal to effectively rebrand the National Assembly to meet the yearnings of Nigerians.

” What the country needs now is a clean and rebranded National Assembly. An assembly with a clean image and reputation. An assembly that would be a source of pride to all the senators, members of the House of Representatives, and all Nigerians.