Senate passes South East Development Commission Bill

By Tunde Opalana

Almost two months after its passage by the House of Representatives, a bill seeking to create the South East Development Commission was passed by the Senate at plenary in Thursday.

During plenary on Wednesday, Michael Opeyemi , the Senate Leader, and Senator representing Ekiti Central presented the Bill for an Act to act as catalyst to develop the commercial potentials of the South East and for other Connected Matters, 2024 (HB.626)for concurrence and second reading

The House of Representatives had in December, 2023 passed the long-awaited bill after years of agitation and attempts at the National Assembly.

Recall that the Bill was passed by the 8th Senate but did not receive by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The passage of the Bill during Senate plenary yesterday followed the presentation of the bill by Senator Bamidele and consideration at the Committee of the Whole.

Certain amendments were made to the bill before its passage.

Inclusion of representatives of the Nigerian Army, The Nigerian Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps was expunged after Senator Adami Aliero’s observation was taken into consideration.

Rather, it was agreed that each of the six geopolitical zones have a representative each on the board of the proposed Commission.

Senator Jibrin Barau lauded the decision because as a national body, other zones should be represented on the commission as done with other regional bodies such as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Senate President then ruled that clause 2(c) should be adjusted to cater for the amendment.

Also, clause 2(h) was amended to give designations to the three Executive Directors as requested by both Senators Osita Izunaso and Osita Ugwu.

This was supported by Senator Diket Plank (Plateau Central) .

It was agreed that the Commission has; Executive Director , Finance and Account, Executive Director, Projects and Executive Director, Corporate Services.

Returning back from the Committee of the Whole, the Senate President ruled on the clause by clause consideration and it was passed for a third reading and eventually passed.

Akpabio expressed confidence that the bill will be assented to by President Bola Tinubu considering the urgent need to leverage on the approved Commission to fast track the development of the South East geopolitical zone.