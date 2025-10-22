Senate passes bill prescribing life imprisonment for child defilement

The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill prescribing life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of sexually defiling a minor, regardless of gender.

The resolution was reached during plenary on Tuesday following a motion moved by Senator Adamu Aliero, who urged the National Assembly to impose the harshest possible punishment for child defilement.

“I want to propose that the punishment for defilement of minors is life imprisonment,” Aliero declared during the session.

Supporting the motion, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the new measure would apply equally to both men and women.

“So in this case, it doesn’t matter whether it is a woman or a man that does the defilement,” Akpabio said. “The most important thing is that if a woman lures a minor to defile, life imprisonment. If a man lures a minor to defile, life imprisonment.”

He stressed that the Senate would no longer tolerate leniency in cases involving minors, noting that sexual violence against children “strikes at the very foundation of morality and humanity.”

Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan (Ogun West) seconded the motion, expressing full support for Aliero’s proposal.

“I rise to second the motion as simply moved by Senator Adamu Aliero. I so seconded,” he said.

After the motion was seconded, Akpabio announced the Senate’s formal adoption of the resolution.

“Yes, distinguished colleagues, the motion has been moved and seconded that any defilement of a minor in Nigeria henceforth should carry life imprisonment,” he declared, drawing applause from several lawmakers.

Earlier, Senator Adams Oshiomhole had proposed a 20-year imprisonment term for offenders.

“Defilement of a minor should be different from that of rape. For a minor, this is a kid who is not capable of consenting or otherwise, and whose life can be destroyed almost permanently. Those involved in defilement should suffer greater punishment,” Oshiomhole said.

“I propose that it should be 20 years if you defile another age because I’ve seen cases of boys, I guess, under 10 years old, five years old, defiled by adults. You have proposed that for minors, defilement should be carried for 20 years.”

However, lawmakers rejected the 20-year jail term, describing it as too lenient, and unanimously voted for a life sentence for anyone convicted of defiling a minor.