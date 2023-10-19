Senate names new Deputy Leader, Deputy Whip

…Inaugurates Standing Committee to ensure compliance with resolutions

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday carried out a minor reshuffle in its leadership by appointing new Deputy Leader and Deputy Whip.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced Senator Lola Yisa Ashiru (APC Kwara South) as the new Deputy Leader and Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC Ebonyi North) as Deputy Whip.

Senator Ashiru replaced former Ebonyi State governor, Senator David Umahi, who briefly served as the Deputy Leader of the 10th Senate, before he was appointed as the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

Also, Senator Nwebonyi took over from Senator Ashiru, who is a ranking member of the upper legislative chamber, having served in the Ninth Assembly.

On the other hand, Senator Nwebonyi, who is a first timer in the Senate, is the Deputy Chairman, Public Accounts Committee as well as a member of a number of other Standing Committees of the Red Chamber.

The Senate President had on July 4 announced the principal officers, which included Senators Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central) as the Leader, David Umahi -Deputy Leader (APC Ebonyi Central), Ali Ndume -Chief Whip (APC Borno South) and Lola Ashiru (APC Kwara South) as the Deputy Whip.

Also unveiled the same day were Senators Favour Mwadkwon (PDP Plateau North) as the Minority Leader, Kamorudeen Olalere (PDP Osun West) -Deputy Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokeocha (LP Abia Central) -Senate Minority Whip and Rufai Hanga (NNPP Kano Central) as the Deputy Minority Whip.

The Senate also inaugurated its standing Committee on Legislative Compliance aimed at enforcing its resolutions on all its standing committees as well as all the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

The committee, chaired by Senator Musa Maidoki (Kebbi South), was inaugurated by the Leader of the Senate and Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum in the ninth National Assembly, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting, Bamidele noted that part of the mandate of the committee was to oversight other standing committees as well as all MDAs of the federal government.

He observed that the mandate given to the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Musa Maidoki “can obviously make the committee big if he likes. He can as well make the committee strong if he likes.

“The mandate given to the committee is indeed huge and of national significance considering the impelling need to ensure implicit compliance with all resolutions of the Senate on all its standing committees and MDAs.

“You have the mandate of the Senate to invite any individual, senator, ministry, department or agency with a view to ensuring compliance with all our resolutions. By implication, the Committee on Legislative Compliance is the police of the Senate.

“It is therefore the responsibility of the Committee on Legislative Compliance to duly follow up and ensure compliance with all our resolutions. You need to draw a comprehensive agenda to work with and ensure the functionality of the committee.

“The committee can be as big as the Chairman of the Committee wants it to be. It can also be as strong as the Chairman of the Committee wants it to be,” the Senate leader observed at the inaugural meeting.

Bamidele explained that the challenge of the country was not to make legislations, but ensure outright compliance with laws passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The senate leaders added that the Committee on Legislative Compliance “has mandate of the committee to invite any senator who refused to comply with all the rules of the Senate.”

Bamidele explained that the Committee on Legislative Compliance “is not meant to be anybody’s friend, neither is it constituted to be an enemy to anybody, but to ensure that the resolutions of the Senate are complied with.”

Also, at the inaugural meeting, Maidoki, the Chairman of the Committee, assured the leadership of the Senate of complying with the directive of the upper chamber on the mandate given to them.

