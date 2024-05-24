Senate mulls upgrading of abandoned Oloibiri Shell Airstrip to Air force, Naval bases

By Tunde Opalana

The Senate on Thursday called for an urgent need to transform the abandoned Shell Airstrip at Oloibiri Oil Well 1, Otuogidi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State to an Air Force and Naval Bases.

The Red Chamber urged the Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Air Force to take over and convert the deserted and uncultivated waste land of the abandoned Airstrip to a modern Air force and Naval bases.

This followed the debate on a motion moved by Senator Benson Adagada from Bayelsa East.

Senator Adagada lamented the plight of host communities in oil rich areas of the Niger Delta region .

He said the said Airstrip was abandoned after the oil giant Shell British Petroleum relocated from the area to off- shore but is still holding the land which will be a liability to any company interested in taking over the land.

The Senate noted that the Shell Airstrip, constructed in 1958 following the first discovery of crude oil in 1956 and sitting on over 25 hecters of land situated at Itokopiri bush which is hosting the famous Oloibiri Oil well 1 in Otuogidi Community, has long been abandoned.

In the lead debate, he said the Senate “notes that the Airstrip, while in effective operation, was a very valuable asset in the company’s oil exploration and exploitation activities in airlifting of personnel and equipment for that period;

“Observes that during the years of its functionality, heavy duty equipment, Company Workers, Captains of Industry, top Government functionaries and Diplomats resorted to this route for easy access to the Niger Delta

region;

“Regrets that since the gradual decline of Shell’s operations in the area and final departure from Oloibiri oil field, the Airstrip and the land where it operated have been abandoned and left desolate.

“The land itself appears to have been sentenced to perpetual condemnation as no agricultural activity which is the economic mainstay of the local dwellers can be carried out anymore due to the concretized topography of the soil;

“Worried that this experience poses environmental challenges and serious ecological complications to the Host Community as Shell has left the people in deprivation, squalor and lamentation after decades of operation;

“Believes that upgrading the abandoned Airstrip to an Air Force Base will bring renewed hope to the people, restore life to the area and attract the following benefits to the country:

“Strengthen the security architecture of Nigeria as the creeks of Bayelsa up to Brass Island and the coast of the Atlantic Ocean in the gulf of guinea where the oil export terminal is located will be easily monitored

and protected;

“Reduce the rate of oil theft and pipeline vandalism as it will enhance surveillance activities in the numerous oil producing and impacted communities of the area which constitute the hub of oil industry activities in Nigeria; and

“Attract more business opportunities in the area thereby creating additional jobs to boost the economic growth of our nation and ease the cost of living of the people;

Senator Agadaga said the upgrading and presence of military bases in the area will curb pipeline vandalism, increase economic activities of the area and the people.

He, however appealed to other international oil companies to contribute to the proposed upgrading and the development of the area in which oil exploration was done in the country.