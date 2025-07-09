Senate mulls tougher sanction against erring members

By Tunde Opalana

The Senate has initiated steps to toughen sanctions against any of its members guilty of indiscipline actions.

It kick- started an amendment to the Senate in-house rules during Tuesday plenary.

The latest move might not be unconnected with the face- off between the Senate and the suspended Senator Natasha Akoiti – Uduaghan .

Recall that last week, Justice Binta Nyako of Federal High Court Abuja , queried the Legislative Houses ( Powers and Privileges ) Act used to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti – Uduaghan for six months which according to her , was not specified in the Act.

In a swift move to address the lacuna , the Senate passed for first reading in plenary on Tuesday , an amendment bill to that effect , sponsored by Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan ( Borno Central ).

The bill titled : ” Re – tightening Disciplinary Measures against Erring Members and other related matters “, as explained by Senator Kaka in a telephone interview with journalists , aimed at ensuring the required specifications on punitive measures to be taken against any erring members .

” Amendments being sought on some provisions of the Legislative Houses ( Powers and Privileges ) Act , is to fine tune the already existing laws by injecting the required specifics into disciplinary provisions in terms of duration “, he said .

An inside source said the bill may be given a speedy legislation and may be slated for second reading in plenary on Wednesday .