July 9, 2025
Senate mulls tougher sanction against erring members

Senate

By Tunde Opalana

The Senate has initiated steps to toughen sanctions against any of its members guilty of indiscipline actions.

It kick- started an amendment to the Senate in-house rules during Tuesday plenary.

The latest move might not be unconnected with the face- off between the Senate and the suspended Senator Natasha Akoiti – Uduaghan .

Recall that last week, Justice Binta Nyako of Federal High Court Abuja , queried the Legislative Houses ( Powers and Privileges ) Act used to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti – Uduaghan for six months which according to her , was not specified in the Act.

In a swift move to address the lacuna , the Senate passed for first reading in plenary on Tuesday , an amendment bill to that effect , sponsored by Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan ( Borno Central ).

The bill titled : ” Re – tightening Disciplinary Measures against Erring Members and other related matters “, as explained by Senator Kaka in a telephone interview with journalists , aimed at ensuring the required specifications on punitive measures to be taken against any erring members .

” Amendments being sought on some provisions of the Legislative Houses ( Powers and Privileges ) Act , is to fine tune the already existing laws by injecting the required specifics into disciplinary provisions in terms of duration “, he said .

An inside source said the bill may be given a speedy legislation and may be slated for second reading in plenary on Wednesday .

