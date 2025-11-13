Senate Leader dismisses alleged plot to impeach Akpabio

The Nigerian Senate has been described as a united indivisible parliamentary institution under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the Senate and chairman of the National Assembly.

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele gave this assurance against the backdrop of media reports alleging a plot to impeach Akpabio.

The Leader described the report as “false, misleading, and intended to sow confusion” within the National Assembly.

Senator Bamidele who spoke during plenary on Wednesday dismissed discussion or contemplation among senators regarding Akpabio’s removal, emphasizing that the upper chamber remains united and focused on national priorities.

“There was no attempt by any of our colleagues, nor any discussion around the possibility or otherwise of the removal of the Senate President from office,” Bamidele stated.

“We are totally united and have developed a zero-tolerance attitude toward distractions because there are urgent issues of public importance we need to attend to. Reports like that are calculated to create confusion.”

Bamidele’s clarification followed earlier comments by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North, who had addressed senate journalists on Tuesday regarding rumours of internal disputes in the Senate.

Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, reaffirmed that the Senate remains firmly behind Akpabio’s leadership, stressing that there is no crisis within the Red Chamber.

Despite this, some media outlets misrepresented his remarks, suggesting he confirmed plots to unseat the Senate President.

Setting the record straight, Kalu dismissed the claims as baseless and unfounded.

“Were you there?” he asked a reporter who raised the question. “Even if there were attempts, we will never allow that to happen. We are one big family, and it’s not going to happen.”

The Abia North Senator further described the alleged tension as nothing more than a “family misunderstanding,” insisting that senators are united in their legislative responsibilities and in supporting the Senate leadership.

With both Bamidele and Kalu affirming the chamber’s cohesion, the Senate has effectively put to rest speculations of any rift or impeachment plot, reiterating its commitment to legislative stability, national development, and cooperation under Akpabio’s leadership.