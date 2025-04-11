Senate, Kuda push reforms as N3.4tr lost to infractions

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Over ₦3.4 trillion in financial infractions were uncovered across federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in 2021, according to the Auditor General’s report — a staggering figure that highlights Nigeria’s deepening compliance crisis and the urgent need for stronger oversight in public institutions.

In response, the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance is hosting a high-level workshop to address the root causes of weak oversight and institutional gaps. The two-day event, themed ‘Consolidating Strategies for Strengthening Legislative Compliance by MDAs’, will take place on April 15 and 16, 2025, at NAF Suites, Abuja, bringing together lawmakers, regulators, and over two hundred representatives from federal MDAs.

Kuda Microfinance Bank is co-sponsoring the workshop as part of its commitment to supporting responsible innovation, governance, and regulatory alignment in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem. Rasaq Kadri, Kuda’s Head of Compliance, will deliver a keynote address on the second day, highlighting the efforts of Nigeria’s fintechs to promote inclusion and financial literacy without compromising on compliance best practices.

READ ALSO: Contractors Get Deadline to Resume Work on Abandoned Kabba-Ilorin Road – Senator Karimi

“When public funds go unaccounted for, it doesn’t just damage government credibility, it affects the entire financial ecosystem, including fintechs,” said Kadri. “We can’t build trust-driven products in a trust-deficient environment. Every time compliance is treated as a box-ticking exercise, we miss the chance to build something that lasts. Fintechs have the tools and perspective to support better governance, but more importantly, we have a responsibility to be part of the solution.”

As a sponsor, Kuda will use the workshop to engage directly with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s regulatory and public service ecosystem.

Plenary sessions will be chaired by the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, and the Honourable Minister of Finance, Wale Edun. Conversations will focus on closing compliance gaps, strengthening institutional transparency, and promoting cross-sector collaboration.

The Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance Workshop offers a unique platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaborative action.