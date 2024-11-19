Senate holds valedictory session for Senator Ifeanyi Uba

By Haruna Salami

The Senate Tuesday held a valedictory session in honour of the Late Distinguished Senator, Uba Patrick Infeanyi who represented, Anambra South Senatorial District.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele informed his colleagues that the only business of the day was a valedictory session in honour of the Late Distinguished Senator Infeanyi Ubah who lived from the third day of September 3, 1971 to the July 26, 2024.

Senator Bamidele moved a motion to suspend Senate Order 12 on floor privileges, to admit the family members, non-servant senators, other dignitaries, and close relations of the late Ifeanyi Ubah.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced that his wife and the wives of Deputy Senate President, Senate Leader, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) were among the guests in the chamber.

Akpabio who said tragedy was the reason why they were gathered, described Ifeanyi Ubah as an “accomplished businessman who made an impact on the lives of others. He championed the burden of others, which he made his cardinal principle”.

Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) described Ifeanyi Uba as very courageous, but regretted that the angel of death follows order”. He appealed to his colleagues that they should keep the spirit of Ifeanyi alive by bringing a member of his family to succeed him in the by election that we be held from his senatorial district of Anambra state.

Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) said Ifeanyi was a very serious family man with a special language which he speaks with his wife alone, adding that they were neighbours in office at the Senate.

Vice President, Kasim Shettima said Ifeanyi Ubah’s generosity knows no bounds. “There was a time when the Boko Haram viciously attacked the community in Borno state. Senator Ifeanyi Ubah reached out to me. He sent to my account a donation of 50 million Naira and said please i do not want this donation to be publicised. Ifebayu Ubah was a good man.

“His rebuilding capacity elevated his political journey beyond order and more established in the arena.

Shettima aligned himself with the earlier speaker, Osita Izunaso, who quoted John Donne, who said that in mankind, never send to none for whom they bear tolls. It tolls for thee.

He said death is an inevitable destiny that is hanging on everyone’s neck. We are all travelers on our journeys home. From where? From God to God.

“My condolences to his family, friends, and political associates. Most especially to you, good folks, who are planning to go on their journey. I will miss my friends”.

Ndume gave examples of Late Senator Chuba Okadigbo, who he described as great politician that died and his wife was elected as a Senator in his place and J F Kennedy who was assassinated as president of the USA and his brother was brought into the Senate for 40 years.