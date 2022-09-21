Senate decides Ariwoola’s status as substantive CJN today

By Haruna Salami

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will be screened by the Senate today for confirmation of his appointment in substantive capacity.

Screening and possible confirmation of Justice Ariwoola by the Senate was announced Tuesday in plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan accordingly appealed to all Senators to be present in plenary on Wednesday for required rigorous drilling of the Acting CJN for substantive capacity as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Distinguished colleagues, Wednesday, 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

“Please as usual, we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise “, he said.

Letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was received by the Senate on Tuesday, July 26, 2002 from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate couldn’t consider the request as it adjourned for annual long recess the following day, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Recall that Justice Ariwoola was nominated on July 26 this year following the resignation of his predecessor, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

