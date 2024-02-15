Senate constitutes1999 constitution amendments committee

By Haruna Salami

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday announced the composition of the 43 members 1999 Constitution Amendments Committee.

Akpabio during plenary said there was need for the senate to look at some aspects of the constitution to bring it in line with current realities, based on observations that needs to be put right.

He said membership of the committee had one senator from each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and one representing each geo- political zones of the country, adding that the committee would be inaugurated on Feb.20.

Akpabio tasked the Deputy Senate President to invite Speakers of State Houses of Assembly “for interaction before we enter the main business.”

The committee, through Bill inputs from lawmakers on areas of the constitution that should be amended, collates the bills, deliberates and after subsequent deliberation by both Chambers of the National Assembly, forwards the same for inputs by the various State Houses of Assembly.

The process involves public hearings and then a final intervention by the National Assembly.

Akpabio listed the membership of the committee as follows: Sen Jibrin Barau, Deputy Senate President (Chairman), Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (Senate Leader ( Vice Chairman).

Other members of the committee are Senators, Abba Morro, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, Yisa Oyetola, Alli Ndume, Osita Ngwu, Sani Hanger, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Francis Fadahunsi, Binos Dauda Yaro, Ifeanyi Uba, Abdul Ningi, Ned Nwoko, Orj Uzor Kalu, Adamu Alero, Sieraki Dickson, Osita Izunaso, Jaribe Agom, Adams Oshiomhole, Danjuma Goje, Maduri Abdulhamid, Ibrahim Khalid, Sani Rufai, Yahaya Abdulahi.

Others are Natasha Akpoti, Adebule Oluranti, Godiya Akwashiki, Sani Musa, Adeola Solomon, Solomon Lalong, among others.

Lawmakers representing the zones include; Sen. Adamu Aliero (NW), Sen. Orji Kalu (SE), Sen. Fadahunsi Francis (SW), Sen. Bomai Muhammed (NE), Sen. Barinad Mpigi (SS) and Sen. Umar Sadiq Suleiman.