Senate confirms Tinubu‘s 11 nominees as Supreme Court justices

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Thursday confirmed 11 nominees of President Bola Tinubu as Supreme Court Justices.

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of its Committee on Judiciary Human Rights and Legal Matters which screened the Justices.

Chairman of the Committee , Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno North) said I the finding of the committee “all the nominees satisfied the conditions for appointment as Supreme Court Justices”.

Those confirmed for elevation and appointment into the nation’s apex court as Justices include: Justices Jummai Sankey, Stephen Adah, Mohammed Idris and Haruna Tsammani.

READ ALSO: TotalEnergies commits to methane emissions reduction…

Others were Jamilu Tukur, Abubakar Umar, Chidiebere Uwa, Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, Obande Ogbuinya, Moore Adumein and Habeeb Abiru.

Earlier before their confirmation, Monguno, while presenting the report said request for confirmation of the nominees was in pursuant to section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He said the committee at the screening of the nominees received their curriculum vitae,other documents on their suitability for appointment as Supreme Court Justices.

According to him, the nominees individually demonstrated knowledge and grasp on questions asked by members of the. committee.

He said there was no criminal records and petition against the individual nominees, saying that they all possed the requisite experience and competency to function as Supreme Court Justices.

He said the committee haven been satisfied on their suitability, competency, qualifications, integrity requested for their confirmation.

Sen. Binos Yaroe, (Adamawa South),who seconded the motion for adoption of the report said the nominees were all eminently qualified for elevation and appointment as Supreme Court Justices.

He ,however, said all the nominees emanated from the Appeal Courts, urging that efforts should be made in the near future to nominate law scholars who are suitable from the academia, adding that the nomination of Nick Tobi, from the university to the Supreme Court in the past was responsible for his immense contribution to the legal profession.

Former President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North) and former Chief Whip in the 9th Senate, Orji Uzor-Kalu (Abia) commended President Bola Tinubu for the nominations.

They, however, called for improved funding of the Judiciary, saying that improved funding for the sector would ensure improve speedy dispensation of justice, adding “let us give them more resources”.

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio said provision of more resources for the judiciary sector would improve modern ways of justice dispensation, while also commending President Tinubu for accommodating all geo-political zones in the nominations.

He congratulated the confirmed justices and prayed that God grant them wisdom and strength of character to carry out justice in Nigeria.

He also prayed that the appointment would led to speedy dispensation of justice, saying that it was now left for the National Assembly to ensure that not all litigation gets to the Supreme Court for adjudication.

This, he said the national assembly would ensure via amendment relevant sections of the electoral act and the constitution.