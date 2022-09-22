Senate confirms Justice Ariwoola CJN

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has screened and confirmed the nomination of Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

This followed a motion to that effect moved by Senator Gobir, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Senate Leader.

In his response to questions during the screening, Justice Ariwoola urged the National Assembly to always give priority to the budget of the judiciary since the judiciary cannot defend their budget like other institutions of government.

According to him, they are not to seen but work behind the scene as they dispense justice.

Justice Ariwoola also pleaded with the upper chamber to amend the relevant laws that will allow some cases to stop at the Court of Appeal, so that the work load of the Supreme Court will be reduced, because “justice delayed is justice denied”.

After impressive response, the lawmakers unanimously moved that Justice Ariwoola should “take a bow and go” as a mark of respect for him, which shielded him from further questioning.

The screening over, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan put the question and it was resounding “have it”.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari requested the Senate for the confirmation of Justice Ariwoola in July before the Senate proceeded on its annual recess. This confirmation has been hurriedly done to meet the deadline for the period he could be an Acting CJN.

