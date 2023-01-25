Senate confirms ex- IGP Arase Chairman Police Service Commission in 24 hrs

. …Asks Senate to Confirm 2 RECs for INEC ; 5 members of Code of Conduct Bureau

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate within 24 hours confirmed the appointment of former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase (Rtd) as the new Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday.

Request for confirmation of his nomination for appointment was sent to the Senate through a letter which was read to the hearing of members by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan went ahead to refer the request to the Committee on Police Affairs but the Daily Times gathered that the Committee under the chairmanship of Senator Dauda Haliru Jika (Bauchi Central) later on Tuesday afternoon screened Arase.

Presentation and Consideration of the Committee’s report was surprisingly listed on the Order Paper for Wednesday proceeding and was taken at plenary.

The report presented by Senator Jika was widely adopted following a clause by clause consideration and eventually passed.

Upon swearing – in Arase will replace the former chairman of the commission, Musliu Smith as a substantive Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

The Senate also deliberated on request by President Buhari for confirmation of two Resident Electoral Commissioners for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and five nominees as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The newly appointed RECs are; Dr. Mahmuda Isah from Kebbi state whose appointment is for renewal and Dr. Mann Omobayi Alli from Ondo State.

Senate President later referred the request to the Committee of INEC, to report back in four weeks.

Nominated as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau are; Murtala A. Kankia from Katsina to represent ( North West ); Zephaniah Ishaku Bulus from Nasarawa to represent (North Central) and Farouq Umar from Yobe state to represent (North East).

Others are, Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale from Ondo State to represent ( South West ) and Prof. Juwayriya Badamasiuy from Kogi State to represent (North Central).

This request was referred to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, also to report back in four weeks.

Meanwhile, the Senate Wednesday adjourned plenary to Tuesday February 28, three days after the presidential election.

The break, according to Lawan , is to allow the lawmakers participate in the last lap of campaign activities of their respective parties ahead of election.

