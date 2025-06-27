Senate confirms Chairmen, members of S/ West, S/ South development commissions

By Tunde Opalana

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of chairmen and board members of two development commissions, South- West Development Commission (SWDC) and South – South Development Commission (SSDC).

The appointment of Sen.Olubunmi Adetunmbi and Dr.Charles Akinola as Chairman and Managing Director and 16 other members of the South- West Development Commission (SWDC) were yesterday confirmed after a through consideration of the report of the Senate Committee specifically created for that purpose

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee ,Sen.Sen. Yunus Akintunde(APC-Oyo).

The other 16 members whose appointments were confirmed are: Bolaji Ariyo representing (Lagos),Joseph Olugbenga(Ekiti),Scholastica Omoworare(Osun),Olumuyiwa Olabimtan(Ogun),Adewinle Martins(Ondo),Ibrahim Olaifa(Oyo).

Others are Kabiru Lakwaya(North-West),Abdul Adamu )North-West)

Akinola Fagbemi(North-Central),Ukoha Onyekwere(South-East),Alwell Ihenacho(South-South).

Also confirmed were: Olugbenga Olufehinti Executive Director, Projects(Ondo)Tele Ogunjobi-Executive Director, Finance(Ogun),Funmilayo Tejuosho – Executive Director, Corporate Services(Lagos),Fatai Ibikunle – Executive Director, Commercial and Environmental Development(Oyo)and Lateef Ajijola – Executive Director, Social and Human Capital Development(Ekiti).

Earlier, Akintunde, in his presentation said the committee deliberated on the nominees academic qualification, work experiences, competencies and integrity required for appointment as chairman,managing director and members of the board of SWDC.

According to him, there is no adverse security report or petition before the committee against the nomination of the nominees for the appointment.

He said the committee has established in fact and in law that the nominees have satisfied the requisite requirements and affirmed to be qualified fit and proper persons suitable for appointment to the board of SWDC.

“The nominees having been satisfied with their credentials, qualification and experiences competencies and performances at the screening exercise the committee hereby recommends that the senate do confirm their nominations as chairman,managing director and members of board of SWDC,” he said.

In the same vein the upper legislative chamber confirmed Usoro Offong Akpabio the Managing Director of the South South Development Commission (SSDC). Her confirmation, alongside that of the Chairman, Rt. Hon Chibudom Nwuche .

Other members are; Rt Hon . Larry Odey (Cross River), Charles Zuofa (Bayelsa), Dr. Nkereuwem Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Engr Chika Chinda (Rivers), Femi Oise (Edo), Dr .Charles Enukhowhate ( Delta ), Thabita ilia Sallah ( North East ), Alhaj Yusuf Rasaq Amao( North Central) ,Hon . Bukola Braimoh ( South West)

and Joseph Mammal ( South East )

Executive Directors confirmed are, Marcus Eji (Rivers), Aganaba Steven (Bayelsa), Timi Ayibatonye (Delta), Joseph Ugheoke (Edo), Sony Abang (Cross River).

The session was presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, who commended the nominees for their competence and commitment to national development.

“With this confirmation, Ms. Akpabio is expected to bring her wealth of experience and leadership to bear in steering the SSDC towards achieving its core mandate of enhancing security infrastructure and grassroots engagement across the federation,” said Barau .