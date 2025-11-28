Senate confirms appointment of ex- lawmaker Omidiran, 37 others into FCC board

The appointment of two terms former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ayo Hulayat Omidiran as Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) was confirmed yesterday by the Senate.

Confirmed alongside with her were 37 commissioners of the FCC representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Confirmation of the 38 nominees of President Bola Tinubu followed the presentation and adoption of the screening report of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs at plenary on Thursday it’s chairman, Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh.

Onyesoh said all nominees satisfied every requirements and scaled security reports and were certified eligible to hold the respective positions during a rigorous screening process.

The committee chairman added to that all the nominees appeared before the committee on November 13 and submitted CCB clearances, police reports, DSS vetting documents, and their curriculum vitae.

“Omidiran is well regarded for her community-oriented legislative work, advocacy for women’s empowerment, and commitment to fairness in governance.

“Once sworn in by the President, she is expected to bring renewed discipline, transparency, and reform-driven leadership to the Commission,” the report read in part

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele moved the motion for the chamber to dissolve into the Committee of the Whole to consider the nominations. Supporting the motion, Deputy Minority Leader Senator Olalere Oyewumi stated:

“I rise to support their nomination. From their résumé, they have held different positions both locally and internationally, and I hereby thank Mr President for finding them worthy for nomination.”

After deliberations, the Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to assess each nominee. With no objections raised, the committee adopted the report and returned to plenary.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio then subjected the nominations to a voice vote, leading to the unanimous confirmation of Hon. Ayo Omidiran and all 37 commissioners, including Peter Eze representing Enugu State

Among those confirmed are Peter Ogbonna Eze representing Enugu State and AbdulWasiu Kayode Bawa-Allah for Lagos State, while Mohammed Musa retains his position as Secretary of the FCC.

Other confirmed nominees include: Obinna Oriaku (Abia); Lawal Ya’u Roni (Jigawa); Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi); Eludayo Eluyemi (Osun); Bema Olvadi Madayi (Adamawa); Dora Ebong (Akwa Ibom); Nnoli Nkechi Gloria (Anambra); Babangida Adamu Gwana (Bauchi); Sir Tonye Okio (Bayelsa); Aligba Eugene Tarkende (Benue); Engr. Modu Mustapha (Borno); Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo (Cross River); Ederin Lovette Idisi (Delta);Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka (Ebonyi); Hon. Victor Sabor Edoror (Edo); Hon. Sola Fokanle (Ekiti); Ibrahim Baba Mairiga (Gombe).

The rest are; Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo); Ruth Jumai Ango (Kaduna); Muhammad Awwal Nayya (Kano); Hon. Anas Isah (Katsina); Bello Idris Eneye (Kogi); Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi (Kwara); Alh. Isah Jibrin (Niger); Comrade Ajimudu Bola (Ondo); Prince Ayodeji Aleshinloye (Oyo); Hon. Pam Bolman (Plateau); Aaron Chukwuemeka (Rivers); Alh. Aminu Tambar (Sokoto); Bobboi Bala Kaigama (Taraba); Hon. Jibir Maigari (Yobe); Sani Garba (Zamfara); and Solomon Ayuba Dagami (FCT).