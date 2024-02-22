Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution sets agenda

By Tunde Opalana

The Senate on Wednesday held the inaugural meeting of the 47 member Committee to review the 1999 Constitution.

The committee has the Deputy Senate President, Jubrin Barau and Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele as chairman and vice chairman respectively.

Barau said the committee is unique in the sense that it has all female senators as members.

The chairman promised that the committee will operate differently from previous committees to achieve it’s set objectives.

He commended the leadership of the Senate for putting into consideration wealth of experience and knowledge in parliamentary work in selecting members. These includes former governors, principal officers of assemblies and long serving legislators.

Barau said the Committee will be guided by rules , will engage stakeholders and that a work plan will be submitted for consideration and approval by members

He reminded members that the committee was not constituted to write a new constitution but look at ways of sending parts of the 1999 constitution in line with realities of contemporary issues in the nation’s socio- political and economic development.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele said both senators Ahmad Lawan and Aminu Tambuwal are on the committee as former presiding officers of the National Assembly

Apart from the two, he said former governors are on the committee to bring their wealth of experience as state executives to bear in the national assignment.

He assured that the assignment will not be business as usual because there are a lot of national issues to be dealt with.

Barau disclosed that eminent Nigerians including the academia have shown interest to work with the committee as consultants. But added that there will be a political committee while most of the consultants will work majorly with the Committee Secretariat.

Senator Seriake Dickson on behalf of others commended the Senate leadership for the composition and commended the concession for female senators to be on the committee.

The former governor of Bayelsa State said there are a number of proposed amendment to the 1999 constitution but commended the 9th Assembly for attending to a few of them such as power devolution and electoral reform.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing the South East on the committee cautioned against time wasting in the course of the assignment which has been the responsible for lateness in presentation of bills for presidential assent in the past.

He therefore asked to have a change in the calendar of activities to put activities forward to about 18 months.

Senator Sani Musa speaking for North Central said the Committee should prioritize bills to be presented especially those that will have direct impact on development of the nation having in mind certain bills that were not signed by former president.

He said it is important to know the direction of the President on any bill to be presented for assent.

Senator Abdul Ningi for North East said what is important is the result of what is achieved by the committee. This, he said will put to test political will of members.

He warned against putting first divisive tendencies like political, religious, ethnic sentiments as against national interests.

Senator Adamu Aliero for North West advised members to try to avoid controversial issues but find ways of reaching compromise on certain issues. He agreed with Abaribe that there should be a timeline in handling the assignment.

Senator Olalere Oyewumi for South West also spoke in managing time. He suggested that the primary responsibilities of legislators is to make law. He said the committee should not work in isolation but work in tandem with the executive.

He said this will reduce variance in opinion and that such should be adopted at state level in which state governors should be carried along .

Senator Aminu Tambuwal as a former principal officer also sided time consciousness while calling for

deepening consultations of stakeholders.

He said the constitution as the most important document that governs the country is imperfect and it prescribed ways through which it can be reviewed.

The former Speaker suggested inclusion of youths and Nigerians in the diaspora through a platform

He hoped the 10th Senate will provide a remarkable amendment.

Former Senate President , Ahmad Lawan also said that time is of essence in this assignment. He advised that as representatives of people, members should gather ideas and opinions on issue from their constituents .

He said if people don’t participate, the exercise might not succeed. “A lot of Nigerian have no voice, so we have to listen to our people and present their opinions,” he said.

He as well advised that the process should not be allowed to be hijacked by those that gave power of the media.

Lawan said former President Buhari signed some of the bills , hence the need to start in time and present qualitative suggestions to make Nigeria better.

Concluding, the chairman, Barau said all suggestions will be taken into consideration because they are fundamental to the assignment.

He expressed confidence that from the comments there will be robust outcome of the assignment.