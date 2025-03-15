Senate approves bill to create council for traditional rulers

By Our Reporter – with Agency Report

The Senate has successfully passed a bill aimed at establishing the National Council for Traditional Rulers, which seeks to formalize their roles and recognition.

The legislation reached its second reading on Thursday, introduced by its sponsor, Senator Simon Lalong (APC-Jos).

During the debate, lawmakers expressed concerns about possible conflicts of responsibilities between traditional rulers and elected officials at the local government level.

Senator Lalong noted that the bill was initially introduced on October 8, 2024. He emphasized the historical significance of traditional authorities in Nigerian governance prior to the 1914 merger of the Northern and Southern Protectorates along with the Colony of Lagos.

READ ALSO: Customs seizes N1.86bn undeclared foreign currency at Kano Airport

He described traditional rulers as vital custodians of culture, tradition, values, and religion, who have historically played a key role in resolving communal disputes and facilitating trade with other kingdoms.

From 1910 to 1960, traditional rulers wielded considerable power under the British colonial “indirect rule” system, serving as the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of governance. This authority persisted into the First Republic when they were included in regional houses of chiefs.

However, Lalong pointed out that subsequent military governments, beginning with General Aguiyi Ironsi’s unitary regime in 1966, diminished the powers of traditional rulers, redistributing authority among federal, state, and local governments. While the 1979 constitution made some efforts to restore traditional institutions, the 1999 constitution largely sidelined them.

Lalong highlighted the lack of a legal framework governing the operations of traditional rulers, despite their crucial role in society. As a former governor of Plateau State, he underscored the non-kinetic contributions of traditional rulers in addressing security challenges, given their education and understanding of national issues. He called on fellow senators to support the bill’s passage.

During discussions, several senators voiced concerns regarding potential overlaps with government roles and suggested that the bill clarify the functions of traditional rulers. Senate President Godswill Akpabio concurred, advocating for a clearer outline of these roles and proposing a public hearing to gather input from additional stakeholders.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Establishment for further examination and is scheduled for a third reading in four weeks. (NAN)