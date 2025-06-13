Sen Sampson commissions electrification project, inspects medical facility in A’Ibom

By Theresa Donatus

As part of activities marking his two-year anniversary in office, Senator Ekong Sampson, representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, has embarked on a high-impact tour across Eket Local Government Area, unveiling critical development projects and reaffirming his commitment to equitable progress in the region.

At Okon-Eket yesterday, Senator Sampson commissioned a major electrification project, including the reactivation and extension of power supply and the installation of a 500KVA transformer.

The infrastructure is expected to provide electricity to several communities such as Ikot Akpan Ndem, Ikot Inyang, parts of Ikot Abia, and Ikot Nsidibe.

“This is more than a transformer; it is a symbol of restored hope,” the Senator said, thanking the local authorities and residents for their cooperation.

He praised the leadership of Eket LGA, represented by Vice Chairman Hon. Inyang Akpanwa, and the traditional ruler, His Highness Etebom Akpabio Inyang, for their support in ensuring smooth execution.

READ ALSO: Minister blames governor for worsening insecurity in Zamfara

In a related development, Senator Sampson inspected the proposed site for a major medical facility at Immanuel Hospital, Eket, an intervention already captured in the 2025 federal budget.

Conducted around the hospital by Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Idongesit Itaketo, the Senator pledged to revive a vandalized solar-powered water system and offset the bills of some patients.

Dr. Itaketo described the Senator’s visit as “timely and transformative,” especially for a facility tasked with training House Officers.

Senator Sampson also revealed plans for a Federal University of Medical Sciences in Eket, to complement other federal institutions in the region. He emphasized the need for academic balance across the senatorial district and assured constituents that legislative efforts are already underway.

Meanwhile, at St. Francis Secondary School in Ikot Ataku, the Senator inspected the ongoing construction of an ICT Centre, which he confirmed had met all design and implementation standards.

He was warmly received by community youth led by Comrade Effiong John, and applauded for bringing digital opportunities to rural areas.

The Vice Chairman of Eket LGA described the Senator’s developmental strides, including the ICT Centre, electrification of Okon Clan, and push for a federal university, as “true dividends of democracy.”

In addition, Senator Sampson announced a second tranche of his empowerment programme scheduled for later this year. The initiative, which had over 1,000 beneficiaries in its first phase, will include cars, tricycles, and livelihood support items aimed at improving the economic conditions of constituents.

Accompanying the Senator were key members of his campaign team, including Sir Michael Essang, Hon. Nkereuwem James, Engr. Benedict Edenseting, and representatives from Eket, Oron, and Ikot Abasi.

Senator Sampson’s latest efforts reflect a broader agenda to bridge infrastructure gaps, improve healthcare access, and expand educational opportunities across Akwa Ibom South.