Sen. Adeola salutes President Tinubu for approving Varsity in Ogun West

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West), on behalf of the people of Ogun West Senatorial District and indeed the people of Ogun State, has expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on his assent to his bill to upgrade Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Yewa South LGA, Ogun State to Federal University of Technology, Ilaro (FUTI), Ogun State.

The assent of the President to the bill that was passed by both the Senate and House of Representatives was announced by President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio at the commencement of plenary yesterday with congratulations to Senator Adeola, the people of Ogun West and Ogun State for the approval of a federal university from the hitherto polytechnic in Ilaro.

Senator Adeola while commending President Tinubu for the liberating upgrade of the polytechnic to a university of Technology stated that the approval reflects the love of the president for education at the tertiary level stressing his policies on educational infrastructure, students loan scheme and release of funds to academic and non-teaching staff of tertiary educational institutions are testimonies of the faithful implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda on education.

“I want to sincere appreciate Mr. President for hearing the cries of my people in Ogun West in this sector. In Ogun State, my senatorial district is the only one without a federal university and we are very grateful to the President for seeing the merit for a university of technology in Ogun West, the industrial area of Ogun State,” Senator Adeola stated.

Senator Adeola recalled that he started the moves to upgrade the polytechnic to a university from the 8th Senate under Senate President Bukola Saraki but the bill was only passed in the Senate before the expiration of that session of the Senate.

“I started the move for this upgrade in 2016 but the bill was only passed in the Senate. In the 9th Senate under Senator Ahmed Lawan, the bill was passed in the Senate and the House of Representatives but was not assented to by the then President Muhammad Buhari before the end of that session. I am glad that in the 10th National Assembly, my dream for my people dating back to a decade has now been realized under President Tinubu. We are forever grateful to the National Assembly and our performing President,” he stated.

It would be recalled that the major argument for the upgrade of the polytechnic was the availability of infrastructure and key personnel that surpasses by far those of newly established federal universities as well as some state-owned universities.