Seme Customs generates N1.99bn, exports 96,000mt goods in Q1 2025

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said, it generated N1.99 billion from imports in the first quarter of 2025.

This was disclosed by the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Compt. Ben Oramalugo, when the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise led by the chairman, Hon. Leke Abejide paid an oversight visit on the command.

Compt. Oramalugo said the command facilitated export activities with over 96,000 metric tonnes of goods with a Free on Board (FoB) value of N20.45 billion facilitated from January to March 2025.

He, however, expressed deep appreciation for the Committee’s presence and described it as a strong demonstration of their commitment to enhancing Customs administration, trade facilitation and national revenue optimization.

According to Compt. Oramalugo, since he assumed office on 11th February 2025, he focused on four key mandates.

He said the Command recorded significant achievements in revenue generation, trade facilitation, anti-smuggling operations, and inter-agency collaboration.

Also, on anti-smuggling, the Seme Customs boss said from January to March 2025, several seizures were made ranging from petroleum products, narcotics, foreign rice, poultry, vehicles, foreign parboiled rice and more with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N855.7 million.

Comptroller Oramalugo, however, outlined several operational challenges faced by the Command, including poor infrastructure, shortage of personnel and equipment, lack of power supply for over 7 years in the entire Seme axis, and ocean encroachment.

He called for urgent government intervention, especially, in technology deployment, environmental protection, and enforcement of contractual obligations on stalled projects.

Responding, the chairman of the House Committee on Customs, Hon. Leke Abejide reaffirmed the Committee’s resolve to critically assess the operations, revenue performance and capital projects in line with the 2023 and 2024 budgetary approvals.

“We are here to check your books, operations, and ongoing projects to ensure alignment with appropriated funds and to determine areas for retention or removal in the 2025 budget,” Hon. Abejide stated.

He emphasised the need for the Command to provide data on revenue performance about targets, the impact of E-Customs and digital platforms and efforts made in suppressing smuggling and promoting Nigeria’s trade competitiveness.

Furthermore, Hon. Abejide assured that the welfare of Customs officers is of equal priority, encouraging the Command to use the opportunity to present actionable needs for inclusion in the 2025 budget.

The visit concluded with mutual assurances of continued collaboration in strengthening the Nigeria Customs Service as a key driver of economic development, regional integration, and national security.