Selfie sparked rumours of my romance with Omotola’s husband –Destiny Etiko

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has denied claims that she is dating Mathew Ekehinde, the husband of popular actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde aka Omosexy. She said the rumour is the handiwork of people who are ready to tarnish and destroy the image she has built over the years.

Etiko said the picture that elicited the purported affair was taken after she took the flight where Mathew Ekehinde was the pilot. According to her, it was an innocent selfie with the husband of a colleague she respects a lot. The movie star added that the viral photo of her and Ekeinde was taken over four years ago.

“If you want to withhold the blessings of God in somebody else’s life and you want to grow, it is impossible. Before, you guys had always spoken ill about me. Do men give money? If they do, I do not know. “Even if they do, I do not know. The last time I checked, I worked for 99.9% of all I have. I did it all myself with my full chest. I do not know why some people are bitter, perhaps they are scared.

“On most of my birthdays, I always buy a car because I love to change my car every year. Some bitter people…sat down and brought pictures of Omotola’s husband that I took with him over four years ago,” she said.

“And how did it happen? I was on a flight and he was the pilot, so some people were snapping pictures with me. He asked what was happening and they told him I was an actress.

“He looked and I greeted him with (the) respect of a senior colleague’s husband. I asked him to let us take a selfie because of respect. We went there and took a selfie and that was it, ‘’Etiko explained

In the meantime the actress is making the news again after another claim that she may have undergone facial surgery to correct her jaw line. The debate heated up when a popular blogger and TikToker named Chinny went on social media, revealing shocking details that surprised both fans and critics.

Chinny shared videos and photos to highlight the striking contrast between Destiny Etiko’s old appearance and her new look.