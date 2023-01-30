Seized assets: Alison-Madueke moves to recover them

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has prayed the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to vacate an order granted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for final forfeiture of her seized assets.

Ms Alison-Madueke, in an originating motion, sought an order extending the time to seek leave to apply to the court for an order to set aside the EFCC’s public notice issued to conduct a public sale on her property.

The anti-corruption agency had planned to conduct a public sale of all assets seized from Ms Alison-Madueke from January 9, as contained in its public notice following various court judgments or orders issued in favour of the commission as final forfeiture orders against property and personal effects of the former minister.

But in the motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/21/2023 dated and filed January 6 by her lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, before Justice Inyang Ekwo, the ex-minister sought five orders from the court. While Ms Alison-Madueke is the applicant, the EFCC is the sole respondent in the suit.

The former minister, who argued that the various orders were made without jurisdiction, said these “ought to be set aside ex debito justitiae.”

“The various court orders issued in favour of the respondent and upon which the respondent issued the public notice to conduct public sale of items contained in the public notice most of which court the interest of the applicant were issued in breach of the applicant’s right to fair hearing as guaranteed by Section 36 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, as altered, and other similar constitutional provisions,” Ms Alison-Madueke explained.

She argued that she was neither served with the charges sheet and proof of evidence in any of the charges nor any other summons, claiming that “the orders were made without recourse to the constitutional right to a fair hearing and right to property accorded the applicant by the constitution.”

But the EFCC, in a counter affidavit deposed to by Rufai Zaki, a detective with the commission, urged the court to dismiss Ms Alison-Madueke’s application.

Mr Zaki, a member of the team that investigated a case of criminal conspiracy, official corruption and money laundering against the ex-minister, said the investigation had clearly shown involvement in the alleged crimes.

The EFCC operative said most of the ex-minister’s depositions were untrue, noting that most cases leading to the final forfeiture of the contested property “were action in rem, same were heard at various times and determined by the high court.”

Upon mentioning the matter on Monday, Ms Alison-Madueke’s counsel, Oluchi Uche, told Mr Ekwo that the EFCC had just served them on Friday and they would need time to respond to the counter affidavit.

Farouk Abdullah, who appeared by the anti-graft agency, did not oppose, and the judge adjourned the matter until May 8 for the hearing.

Ms Alison-Madueke was petroleum minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

