Segun Awolowo, grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, dies at 62

Segun Awolowo, grandson of the late statesman and nationalist Obafemi Awolowo, has died at the age of 62.

His family announced his passing in a statement on Thursday.

“With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather – Olusegun Awolowo,” the statement read.

“He was the world’s most phenomenal husband, father and grandfather — steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the constant anchor of our family. A painfully loyal servant to Nigeria, he dedicated his life to the service of his country with vision, integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment. He was a true family man, a great friend, a wonderful servant of God, and a deeply beautiful human being.”

The family did not disclose the cause of death.

Awolowo served as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) from 2013 to 2022. In July 2021, he was unanimously elected President of the National Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) of ECOWAS member states.

In 2023, former President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment as Secretary of the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).